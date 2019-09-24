Brown attends deposition amid accusations of trashing Sunny Isles condo, throwing furniture to pool area

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Former NFL star Antonio Brown walked into his deposition Tuesday morning after being accused of throwing furniture off his luxury Sunny Isles condo and trashing his unit.

Surveillance video obtained 7News captured item after item falling to the oceanfront pool of The Mansions at Acqualina along Collins Avenue, near 177th Street, back on April 24, 2018.

Families and sunbathers, including a young boy, were seen in the pool area as the items began to drop feet away from them. Some of them could be seen looking up before they fled from the falling objects.

Brown, flanked by his attorney and agent, was seen walking into a law office in Aventura, at around 9 a.m.

He documented his entrance on his Instagram page.

“This is a landlord-tenant dispute,” Brown’s attorney Darren Heitner said. “It’s simple and dry like that.”

George A. Minski, the attorney who represents Acqualina 1402 LLC, the company that owns the 47-story hotel and condo, addressed the lawsuit he has filed against Brown in a phone interview, Monday.

“You see the furniture landing in the pool, landing in the pool deck, people scrambling,” he said.

Minski contends Brown, a Miami native, threw those expensive items while trashing the unit he had rented.

“Our lawsuit is about the damage that was done to the apartment on that day,” he said.

The attorney also provided pictures of the trashed 14th floor unit.

“There hasn’t been a trial at this point in time,” said Heitner. “There’s an allegation out there. It’s a statutory limit of $15,000 and the plaintiff is claiming in excess of that, and we counter-sued as well.

However, Minski said the damages are considerably more costly.

“In addition to almost $80,000 in property damage, there’s the claim for the lost use of the unit in the three months it took [to renovate it],” said Minski.

Brown has since denied he actually threw the expensive pieces.

Minski said the guardian of the toddler who was on the pool deck at the time of the incident filed a separate lawsuit against Brown that claims a piece of furniture nearly hit the child.

That suit was settled out of court.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.