NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County woman is now celebrating her newfound wealth after she won $1 million form a scratch-off ticket.

Soignese Youte, 54, of Miramar, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Youte opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Youte purchased the winning ticket from Le Phare Food Market in North Miami Beach, which received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER game offers over 9.4 million winning tickets and more than $132.6 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

Scratch-Off games represent approximately 74 percent of the Lottery’s ticket sales for fiscal year 2023-2024 and have contributed over $18.95 billion to education since their introduction.

