NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County woman is now celebrating her newfound wealth after she won $1 million form a scratch-off ticket.

Soignese Youte, 54, of Miramar, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Youte opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Youte purchased the winning ticket from Le Phare Food Market in North Miami Beach, which received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER game offers over 9.4 million winning tickets and more than $132.6 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

Scratch-Off games represent approximately 74 percent of the Lottery’s ticket sales for fiscal year 2023-2024 and have contributed over $18.95 billion to education since their introduction.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox