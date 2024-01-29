MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people, including a Broward teacher, were charged with grand theft after a month-long stealing spree at a store in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police, on Sunday, arrested 32-year-old Danielle Marie Lorini and her co-defendant 36-year-old Andrew Joseph Causa.

The two were charged with five counts of third-degree grand theft.

Lorini and Causa appeared in court, Monday.

Broward County Public Schools said it doesn’t have a record of her being a public school teacher. It is unclear where the woman teaches.

According to police, surveillance cameras captured the duo stealing merchandise totaling $20,186.70 from a Best Buy store, located at 7751 Bird Road.

The five instances of theft spanned from Sep. 2, 2023, to Jan. 16, 2024 where the two took around thousands worth of merchandise from the store’s shelves and left without paying.

On Sunday, a Best Buy employee caught the couple taking security tags off of items, stashing them, and then exiting the store without paying.

Both remain in jail.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.