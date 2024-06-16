MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have provided new details, days after four Miami-Dade Police officers were indicted for an officer-involved shooting in Miramar that left four people dead.

The Dec. 5, 2019 shooting claimed the lives of a UPS driver, another innocent driver and two robbery suspects on the busy intersection of Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road.

Twenty-seven-year-old Frank Ordoñez, who was kidnapped in his UPS truck, and 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw, who was just sitting in traffic, were both shot to death. The robbery suspects, Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, were also killed.

Saturday night, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said the four officers have been charged with manslaughter following a grand jury investigation.

Officials said 39-year-old Rodolfo Mirabal is facing two counts of manslaughter with a firearm for the deaths of Ordoñez and Cutshaw.

Thirty-two-year-old Jose Mateo, 33-year-old Richard Santiesteban and 57-year-old Leslie Lee are facing one count each of manslaughter with a firearm for the death of Ordonez.

Officials with the Broward State Attorney’s Office said the indictment speaks for itself.

As of late Saturday night, the Miami-Dade Police Department has not commented.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.