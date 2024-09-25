(WSVN) - Most South Florida school districts will remain closed as they continue to monitor developments of Hurricane Helene.

Miami-Dade Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools released a joint statement on Wednesday to announce that schools will remain open on Thursday.

However, BCPS officials issued a statement Wednesday night saying that, following the 5 p.m. advisory regarding the storm’s trajectoryt, the county’s schools will be closed on Thursday.

A statement from BCPS reads in part, “This includes before and after-school care, after-school activities, field trips, and evening events and classes.”

M-DCPS officials said outdoor activities at their schools will take place indoors, while outdoor athletic events will be cancelled. After-school care programs will be open, and evening classes will operate as normal.

Archdiocese of Miami will also remain open on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Palm Beach County School District officials announced all district-operated schools and offices will remain closed on Thursday. In addition, officials said, all extracurricular activities, after-school programs, sports, school meetings and other on-campus events are also cancelled.

Monroe County School District also announced they will close schools and school district offices on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.