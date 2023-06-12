SOUTH FLORIDA, Fla. (WSVN) – Certain Broward County and Miami-Dade County government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

The following locations will be closed on June 19:

Although many online services will be available, officials said the 311 Call Center and the Homeless Helpline (954-563-4357) will be available from 8 a.m. to noon.

All Broward County Library locations, with the exception of NSU-Alvin Sherman Library located at 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd.

Broward County’s Animal Care Facility will be closed. Emergency services will be provided upon calling 911.

The Aviation Department administrative offices at Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will be closed.

The North Perry Airport administrative office will be closed.

Broward County’s Port Everglades administrative offices will be closed; however, the building will remain open during normal business hours for tenants.

The Broward County Landfill, located at 7101 S.W. 205 Ave., will be closed.

Most Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas will be open with the exception of the Markham Target Range, which will be closed, and Deerfield Island Park and Secret Woods Nature Center, which are undergoing renovations.

Broward County Transit will operate a regular weekday service schedule.

Garbage, bulk and recycling for Broward’s Municipal Services Districts will be collected as regularly scheduled. Residents of all other cities should contact their city or hauler directly.

For more information, call 954-357-6990. Hearing and speech-impaired individuals should call 954-831-3940 TTY.

In Miami-Dade County, all public schools will be closed and reopen on June 20.

