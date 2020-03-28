Broward, Miami-Dade groups hold food distributions for families in need amid pandemic

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All across South Florida, community organizations and volunteers are stepping up to lend a helping hand in the fight against COVID-19.

With the pandemic creating so many unknowns for so many families, any little bit of help goes a long way, and that’s where these dedicated groups come in.

“Some communities are a little bit more underserved than others, so whatever we can to help those communities, that’s what we’re here to do,” said Darline Candio with the Miami Beach Community Church.

“It’s really scary, because it spread all over the world in no time,” said food recipient Brenda Lezama.

On Saturday volunteers in little Haiti passed out meals to more than five dozen families.

The sight has become a similar one across South Florida. 7News cameras captured volunteers loading groceries into the back of a trunk.

“We’re going to keep doing it until donations run out,” said Candio.

In Northwest Miami-Dade, Vice Center Chapel and Seed of Hope Ministries teamed up to pass out bags of food.

“It’s not about one or 10 meals or a thousand meals, but just to give back to the community,” said Norman Maradiaga with Seed of Hope Ministries.

Some of the recipients have been forced out of work due to the pandemic.

“It’s very important. Because of the situation, we are not working. Me and my husband aren’t working,” said food recipient Vella Celmant.

In Fort Lauderdale, the Boys and Girls club of Broward County also stepped up to lend a helping hand.

Their organization is working to make sure no one has to worry about where their next meal comes from.

“We know that in many locations, schools are closed, clubs are closed, and our job is to support the kids and the families as best as we can,” said Chris Gentile, the organization’s chief development officer.

Meanwhile, members of the organization Health Core gathered at Olinda Park to box up their cars with food to be delivered to families across South Florida.

“They need to be able to have access to food in general, but even more importantly, fresh fruits and vegetables to boost their immunity,” said Blaire Hirt, the group’s program coordinator.

It’s all in an effort to help those in need.

“Oh, we’re very grateful, and we appreciate that,” said Celmant.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.