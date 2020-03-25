Broward, Miami-Dade County run into coronavirus testing issues

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s one less drive through testing in Broward County right now, because they’ve run out of a key supply.

Broward Health, who has been testing patients in Pompano Beach, is out of swabs.

The operation was suspended Tuesday evening.

Two other sites are still up and running in Broward: Memorial Regional is testing at C.B. Smith Park and Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

There are still criteria for who gets tested: First responders showing symptoms, anyone 65 or older showing symptoms and those who’ve traveled internationally or anywhere else where there’s an outbreak.

Everyone else is being asked to socially distance themselves.

“The most important thing to do is stay home,” Dr. Jennifer Goldman said Monday. “We’re all practicing social isolation. That’s really important to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Meanwhile, healthcare workers at the testing site at Marlins Park used only 150 testing kits, which is half of the testing kits they were going to use.

Officials said they may need to loosen some of the restrictions on who gets tested and use only 300 testing kits per day.

This is because the test was strictly for those 65 and older who had a test appointment.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez continues to run the city while in self-isolation, as he had tested positive for the coronavirus himself.

Suarez said that if Miami’s seniors who were most in need of a test were now mostly tested, the strict testing requirements may change, but testing materials are still in limited supply.

If you live in Broward County and need to get tested for the coronavirus, call the C.B. Smith Park Screening Center at 954-276-4680. The testing runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In Miami, if you are 65 or older and need to have an appointment to get tested, call the Miami-Dade County Testing Hotline at 305-499-8767.

