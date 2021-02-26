Broward Health expands COVID vaccine criteria to include people 18 and older in ‘increased risk groups’

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health is making access to the COVID-19 vaccine available to even more patients with specific medical conditions.
Officials with the public hospital system announced Friday they will be expanding the criteria for vaccination to include anyone 18 years or older who fall under what they described as “increased risk groups.”
Patients with the following medical conditions will be allowed to make an appointment:
- asthma (moderate to severe)
- cancer
- cerebrovascular disease
- chronic kidney disease
- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- cystic fibrosis
- Down syndrome
- heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- hypertension or high blood pressure
- immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of weakening medicines or solid organ transplant
- liver disease
- neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- overweight or obese (body mass ondex of greater than 25)
- pregnancy
- pulmonary fibrosis
- sickle cell disease
- smoking
- thalassemia
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
COVID-19 vaccine appointment requests were made available Friday afternoon but have since filled up and are currently suspended. Officials encourage people to check back periodically for updates.
To check for appointment availability, click here.
Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.