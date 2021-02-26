Broward Health expands COVID vaccine criteria to include people 18 and older in ‘increased risk groups’ amid rollout

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health is making access to the COVID-19 vaccine available to even more patients with specific medical conditions.

Officials with the public hospital system announced Friday they will be expanding the criteria for vaccination to include anyone 18 years or older who falls under what they described as “increased risk groups.”

Patients with the following medical conditions will be allowed to make an appointment:

asthma (moderate to severe)

cancer

cerebrovascular disease

chronic kidney disease

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

cystic fibrosis

Down syndrome

heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

hypertension or high blood pressure

immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of weakening medicines or solid organ transplant

liver disease

neurologic conditions, such as dementia

overweight or obese (body mass ondex of greater than 25)

pregnancy

pulmonary fibrosis

sickle cell disease

smoking

thalassemia

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

In another sign the vaccine rollout is going into high gear across South Florida, all Publix pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, nearly 140 locations, will begin offering the vaccine by appointment only, starting Monday.

Registration for the Publix appointments started Friday morning and filled up within two hours.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said they will schedule appointments starting at 7 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays depending on vaccine availability.

The grocery stores are joining a growing list of South Florida pharmacies that offer the vaccine.

All Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y más stories in Miami-dade are currently offering shots to seniors.

As part of an ongoing federal program, Miami Dade College North Campus will become a mass vaccination site capable of administering thousands of doses a day, starting Wednesday.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the clock is ticking to get more shots into arms.

“In the last few weeks, cases and hospital admissions in the United States have been coming down since early January, and deaths have been declining in the past week, but the latest data suggests that these declines may be stalling,” she said, “potentially leveling off at still a very high number. We at CDC consider this a very concerning shift in the trajectory.”

Broward Health COVID-19 vaccine appointment requests were made available Friday afternoon but have since filled up and are currently suspended. Officials encourage people to check back periodically for updates.

To check for appointment availability, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

