HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek woman won big from a Powerball drawing.

Joana Marcelle, 50, won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

Florida Lottery officials said she purchased the ticket from Rebel, located at 7550 Northwest 186th Street in Hialeah.

The store will receive a $1,000 bonus commission.

