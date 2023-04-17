PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers waited in long lines at local gas stations in South Florida after historic flooding affected fuel at the pump, but officials said there is no shortage. They did, however, ask the public for their patience. A news conference at Port Everglades took place Monday morning where Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher spoke on the matter.

On Sunday, residents experienced the backup of fuel access as lines curved onto the streets outside of gas stations all across Miami-Dade and Broward. According to Fisher, fuel trucks were unable to access gas shipments due to the flooding.

“We have terminals here that are privately owned by the gas facility folks,” he said. “So what’s happening is, their pumps were inundated with water. Now, they are trying to get these pumps back in working order to get the fuel out of their tanks to get a cord into the tankers so they can get the fuel in the gas stations.”

He continued to say that there is no issue with the amount of gas coming into the area, but rather a problem with the equipment that was affected by the recent rain in the area.

This comes after days of torrential downpours flooded neighborhoods and caused property damage all throughout Broward County.

