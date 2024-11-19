SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two brothers who were arrested and accused of beating up a tire shop employee appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

“Good morning sir, you were arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and battery,” said judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The brothers are now behind bars after an argument turned physical on Monday.

According to police, the brothers, 40-year-old Pedro Rodriguez and 32-year-old Luis Angel Rodriguez, went to Tire Liquidators Miami II Inc off 67th Avenue and Southwest 21st Street because they were unhappy with previous work done on Pedro’s car.

They confronted the mechanic and he tried to give them the contact information for the owner so their concerns could be addressed, but that’s when, police said, Pedro punched the employee multiple times.

This prompted the mechanic to pull out his gun from his waistband, which caused Luis to lunge at the mechanic and he began to push him.

Soon after, Pedro joined in and the pair began to punch the victim, landing several blows to the head and body.

During the scuffle, the employee pulled the trigger, firing three shots and striking Pedro in the leg.

Pedro proceeded to grab the gun and pistol-whipped the victim in the head, during which he uttered the words “what would be good would be to kill you” in Spanish.

According to police, as they were leaving, Luis took the gun and pointed it at the victim once again.

The tire-shop owner briefly spoke with 7News Monday night and said that two guys walked in and tried to ambush his employee.

“He was acting in self-defense,” said the owner.

The victim sustained bruises to both of his arms and was treated on scene for a laceration to the head. He is expected to be OK.

Pedro, however, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he seemed to be awake and alert.

Though now, he’s cuffed and charged.

“You must stay at least 500 feet away from the victim, his home, school, and place of employment at all times,” said Judge Glazer.

The employee isn’t facing any charges.

The brothers and their attorneys will face a judge again later Tuesday afternoon to set a bond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.