MIAMI (WSVN) - The brother of a South Florida woman missing in Spain is asking for help in finding her.

Felipe Henao, brother of Ana Knezevich, spoke in front of the Miami Detention Center on Monday.

“We just hope for justice for my sister, we hope that we find her soon,” said Henao.

He is pleading with anyone who has information on his sister’s disappearance to come forward and help the investigation.

“If anybody out there, internationally, anywhere, if they have information about where she’s at, anything they’ve seen, please come forward. Contact the authorities so we can bring justice for her. Thank you,” said Henao.

Henao and his attorney were in court to see Ana’s estranged husband’s arraignment.

The husband, David, is said to have played a key role in Ana’s disappearance, according to police.

David was recently denied bond on May 10.

Prosecutors said that he was a flight risk.

“We’re very pleased with the judge’s decision, we are very grateful to the court. We are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement as they pursue justice for Ana Knezevich and to make sure that Ana Maria and now Knezevich’s voice is heard,” said Attorney Courtney Caprio.

According to police, David kidnapped Ana while she was abroad in Spain back in February after the two of them went through a “nasty” divorce.

David’s attorney argued that their client was in his home country of Serbia on the day that Ana disappeared.

However, prosecutors said David rented a car and drove to Spain to kidnap Ana.

Additionally, the FBI said he spray painted cameras at her apartment building. After an hour, they said he was seen on surveillance video leaving with a suitcase in tow.

Agents also said that they have evidence of David returning the rented car with some modifications such as tinted windows and a new license plate.

As the next court day looms, Ana’s family wants her to be found.

“I just wanna tell her that we all love her, we miss her. I just want justice for my sister,” said Henao.

David’s arraignment was postponed until June 3.

