MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested the brother of a man who was found shot to death following a standoff at a Miami home that was preceded by a shooting that sent two Miami Police officers to the hospital.

Thirty-eight-year-old Alan Henry Triana was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday. He is facing several charges, including tampering with physical evidence, possession of ammunition and resisting arrest without violence.

Detectives said Alan’s brother, 27-year-old Mason Triana, opened fire on a male and female officer near Northwest 26th Street and 14th Avenue, at around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Fellow police officers drove the victims to Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for injuries to the knee and ankle.

Investigators said Alan returned to the scene to surrender himself to police, and at that point, he was considered a witness, not a suspect.

Police said this all started as a fight between the brothers.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said Mason and police officers exchanged gunfire during the standoff.

“The shooter came out and engaged the officers, there was an exchange of gunfire. It does not appear that anyone was hit,” he said.

Just before 11 a.m., tactical units deployed a drone inside the residence and discovered that Triana was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Unfortunate situation that it had to end in the loss of the offender’s life,” said Morales.

As of Friday morning, it remains unclear whether the wound was self-inflicted or due to the exchange of gunfire with authorities.

The extent of Alan’s involvement in the investigation is also unclear.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.