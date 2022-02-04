MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water warning has been issued for parts of Miami Beach.

Crews are working to repair a broken sewer main near Dade Boulevard and Bay Road, Friday.

Dade Boulevard is currently shut down between West Avenue and Bay Road.

Due to the rupture, officials are advising people to avoid the waters of the Collins Canal, as well as the waters adjacent to Sunset Islands.

