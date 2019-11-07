Broken electrical duct causes partial closure of SW 8th Street at 2nd Avenue in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a broken electrical duct in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood just hours after fixing a water main break that caused heavy traffic in the area last night.

The roadway had to be shut down for several blocks while crews repaired the water main on Southwest Eighth Street and Second Avenue.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer said a non-county contractor was responsible for the break.

It caused congestion and confusion among drivers, Wednesday evening.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where cars were forced to find their way around during rush hour.

Uber driver Samantha Miolla decided to take a break until the traffic died down.

“It’s kind of been like a nightmare all night,” she said.

“It’s horrible. It’s been two hours, almost three hours,” added driver Sandra Rivera.

Things went more smoothly on Thursday morning as Miami Police officers directed traffic through the intersection.

One lane was reopened along Eighth Street, allowing better flow of traffic.

Following the repair of the electrical duct, crews will begin the process of restoring the roadway.

