BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police notified the public of a traffic alert following a collision in Bay Harbor Islands, Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., local police officers, along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, arrived at the scene on the Broad Causeway Bridge where a motorcycle and a truck were involved in a crash.

According to a post on X from the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department, the bridge is closed to all traffic until further notice.

Morning commuters are urged to find an alternate route.

