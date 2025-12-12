SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crocodile affectionately named Britney is close to recovery and returning to the wild after surgeons at Zoo Miami performed a lifesaving operation.

Britney the crocodile was found in October with a fishing spear lodged in her head and a bullet near her left eye.

Tests revealed the reptile had several metallic objects in her stomach. She underwent emergency surgery to treat the high levels of lead in her system.

During the surgery, vets found small lead fishing weights and what appeared to be pellets from a gun.

As of Friday morning, Britney is recovering and being monitored. Vets are hopeful she will eventually be able to return to the wild.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.