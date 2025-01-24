MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A British national was arrested in South Florida on charges of illegally voting in six elections, authorities said.

James Ross Wightman, 65, was taken into custody on Friday in Miami Beach. He faces six counts of voting illegally, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities allege that Wightman, who was deported from the U.S. in 1989 after overstaying his visa, returned and falsely claimed U.S. citizenship to register and cast ballots in multiple local and national elections.

FDLE investigators say Wightman submitted a fraudulent voter registration application in 2000, falsely affirming his citizenship.

In 2013, he allegedly used a fake Ohio birth certificate to renew his Florida driver’s license, which the Ohio Department of Health later confirmed was not valid.

Authorities say he cast illegal ballots in local and national elections in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

He was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility.

