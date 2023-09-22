MIAMI (WSVN) - In a historic moment, Brightline is set to embark on its maiden voyage from Miami to Orlando, marking the first private US passenger rail line to link two major Florida cities at high speed in 100 years. This new travel option promises convenience and accessibility for residents and tourists alike.

Starting Friday, Brightline trains will operate between Miami and Orlando, providing a unique travel experience for those looking to journey between these vibrant cities. The train service offers a convenient alternative to traditional transportation methods.

The journey from Miami to Orlando will make several stops along the way, with each stop averaging just two to four minutes. Travelers can purchase a Smart Ticket starting at $79 for a one-way trip, or $158 for a round trip. For those seeking an enhanced experience, Premium Tickets start at $149 for a one-way trip, offering a round trip for nearly $300.

Brightline also introduces dynamic pricing, which may result in lower ticket prices for travelers. Special discounts are available for students and groups, and Smart Ticket prices for children aged 2 to 12 are half off, while children under 2 ride for free.

Every passenger on Brightline trains will enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi and access to charging stations. However, Premium Ticket holders will have additional perks, including free snacks, drinks, and access to the premium lounge.

Travelers are encouraged to bring their own food and water on board. Additionally, each passenger is allowed one complimentary standard carry-on bag. If you need to bring extra baggage, the option to purchase additional carry-on bags and checked bags is available.

For Premium passengers, one free carry-on bag and one free checked bag per passenger are included. Additional carry-on bags and checked bags can also be purchased.

Brightline’s new service aims to provide a care-free and smarter travel experience, offering an additional travel option for families and individuals seeking efficient and comfortable transportation.

As Sheena Hart, a frequent Brightline traveler, expressed, “Something like this is beneficial. I would like to see something like this extended all the way across the United States.”

With Brightline’s inaugural trip connecting Miami and Orlando, the future of convenient and accessible travel in Florida looks promising.

