NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train has slammed into an unoccupied SUV in North Miami, and the dramatic crash was captured on cellphone video.

The footage captured the moment the train struck the vehicle on the tracks in the area of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, near a Lexus dealership, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.

The railroad crossing arms were down, and all doors of the SUV were open at the moment of impact.

No injuries have been reported inside the train.

The crash occurred days after Brightline received a $25 million grant to be used to improve safety on the tracks.

North Miami Police continue to investigate the incident, but the train is no longer on scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.