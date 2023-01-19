FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami have been suspended.

The suspension of services comes as an operating system at the New River Bridge has failed.

There are limited services between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

Brightline officials said the Florida Eastcoast Railway crew is working on the issue.

No timeframe yet on when the issue will be resolved.

