FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A system failure closed down Brightline trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami but the issue has since been fixed.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the suspension of services came as an operating system at the New River Bridge failed.

7Skyforce hovered over the the bridge, which was stuck in the up-right position blocking the Brightline train from going through.

FEC workers on the ground fixed the problem as the bridge slowly closed again throughout the morning.

There were limited services between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach but since the problem has been fixed, all Brightline services are now open.

“Things happen. but I wish they would’ve told us before we got on the train that there was a problem because I would’ve driven,” said a traveler.

Lauren Johnson was on the train when she said Brightline made an announcement.

“We were supposed to be en route to Miami, and then they said ‘this train isn’t going to go any further south, please get off and we will shuttle you to Miami,’ but where’s the shuttle?” Johnson said.

For those who were catching flights for their vacations, waiting for shuttles wasn’t an option.

“Don’t know how many people are getting on that shuttle, how many shuttles are coming, things like that so,” said a traveler.

Lindsay Wagor departed from Miami International Airport for a girls trip in Mexico, and wasn’t going to miss her flight.

“Oh, I had to call a car so it’s an extra you know $60, so hopefully Brightline will compensate the passengers because that’s a few margaritas in Tulum. You know what I’m saying?” Wagor said.

Brightline officials said the Florida Eastcoast Railway crew worked on the issue.

