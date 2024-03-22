Brightline has partnered with Red Bull to provide festival-goers with a unique jungle-themed premium train experience to Ultra Music Festival.

The “NEXT STOP: ULTRA” train experiences will feature a lineup of live DJ sets onboard and curated pop-ups in select stations.

Tickets are now available offering select trains leaving Orlando with stops at South Florida stations bound for downtown Miami on Friday and Saturday.

Late-night trains departing from MiamiCentral station at 1:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 p.m. on Sunday will also be available for festival-goers.

To book a ride on the “NEXT STOP: ULTRA” train, click here. Prices start at $159 one-way from Orlando to Miami.

A ticket to Ultra Music Festival is not included in the purchase of the train experience.

