MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline has announced a new partnership with Uber that will make travel throughout South Florida seamless and convenient.

On Friday, Brightline announced the collaboration between the two companies that will offer guests a rideshare service within Brightline’s app, which has already made it easier for people to travel between all five South Florida stations.

Uber is expected to expand Brightline+’s mobility and vehicle options to consumers at an affordable price.

This would be the first time Uber has connected to a higher-speed intercity rail service in the US.

President of Brightline Patrick Goddard and Uber’s head of Partnership for Transit, Dmitriy Vanchugov, spoke highly of the collaboration in a press release.

“It is critical to our guest experience that access to our stations is convenient and seamless,” said Goddard. “This partnership meets our guests’ preferences and demands by unlocking an online fleet of vehicles to provide a door-to-door service when using Brightline.”

“Through this partnership with Brightline, Uber continues our work in complementing mass transportation and expanding transportation access in South Florida,” said Vanchugov. “By making Uber easily available to Brightline users, we can together bridge first and last-mile gaps and bring shared mobility options under one roof, making it more convenient and accessible for customers.”

Guests can now add private or shared Uber rides when they book a train ticket within the Brightline app or website. The new feature is designed to eliminate wait times and ensure a driver is waiting curbside for the customer to get to their next destination.

According to a press release, “Premium guests will receive complimentary rides within a five-mile radius, while guests in Smart can add a ride to and from the station for a fee without distance restrictions.”

Walkup rides will continue to be provided through Brightline+’s fixed-route shuttles option that helps guests travel to Miami International Airport, destinations in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.

Event shuttles and electric golf carts in close proximity to its stations will also continue to be provided through the Brightline app.

