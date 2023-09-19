MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline has unveiled its partnership with Hard Rock Stadium, offering dedicated transportation solutions for all Miami Dolphins home games throughout the 2023 football season.

The Brightline Miami Dolphins End Zone Express service is set to debut during the home opener on Sept. 24, when the Miami Dolphins face off against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Brightline has quickly built a tradition of connecting South Florida fans to their favorite sporting events, and we are proud to now partner with the Miami Dolphins, one of the most storied franchises in professional sports,” said Johanna Rojas, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Sales at Brightline in a news release. “Expansion of our game-day shuttle service from the new Aventura Station to the Hard Rock Stadium entrance delivers a convenient connection to cheer on the team throughout the season.”

Brightline will provide dedicated pre-game and post-game train services from the Brightline Aventura station. Complimentary Brightline+ shuttles will be available to transport fans to and from the stadium. To book, fans simply select the End Zone Express train that suits their schedule. The designated shuttle pickup and drop-off area at Hard Rock Stadium will be situated inside Lot 18, adjacent to the pedestrian bridge.

“We understand the importance of providing our fans with convenient and accessible transportation options and believe that this partnership will enhance the fan experience for fans all across South Florida by providing ease of access to and from the Stadium,” said Jose Mola, Vice President of Stadium and Campus Operations for the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans taking advantage of the Miami Dolphins End Zone Express service can savor Brightline’s food and beverage offerings, including the signature “Fin & Tonic,” available at all in-station Mary Mary bars. For PREMIUM ticket holders, complimentary food and beverages, including select cocktails and alcoholic beverages, will be accessible in the PREMIUM lounge and onboard.

BRIGHTLINE MIAMI DOLPHINS EXPRESS SHUTTLE SCHEDULE:

Pre-game shuttles: Depart the Brightline Aventura Station 10 minutes after Brightline Dolphin Express trains arrive.

Post-game shuttles: Depart the stadium one hour before the Brightline Dolphin Express trains’ departure time from the Brightline station.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.