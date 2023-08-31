ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline is facing yet another service setback.

South Florida’s high-speed rail service is once again delaying the launch of trips from South Florida to Orlando, which were scheduled to start Sept. 7.

The company says they’re still in the final stages of the certification and testing process.

The initial launch date of Sept. 1 was also pushed back, citing similar issues. Refunds will be issued.

Brightline officials said the new target date for service to Orlando is Sept. 22.

