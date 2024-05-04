Brightline is offering a special promotion for riders to celebrate May the Fourth.

Riders can enter the promo code FORCE to save 40% on SMART and PREMIUM fares between South Florida and Orlando for groups of 4 or more.

Interested riders will have to book their seats by Sunday for travel between Tuesday and June 30.

Orlando will have to be included as the origin or destination.

The promo code is valid for one-time use.

