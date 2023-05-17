ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline announced the start of ticket sales for its much-anticipated Brightline Orlando connection.

Tickets for travel between Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Orlando can now be purchased from late summer through early 2024.

Customers can acquire tickets by visiting the Brightline website or downloading the Brightline app.

The official opening date and details regarding inaugural rides will be disclosed after Brightline completes the necessary testing.

“We have received clear feedback from Brightline guests and the travel market, and we want to meet their demands by making ticket sales available from late summer through the beginning of next year,” stated Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline, in a press release. “While we are finalizing an official launch date, customers can already plan their travels for Labor Day, Halloween, and holidays until the new year.”

Brightline offers limited one-way SMART fares, starting at $79 for adults and $39 for children. Groups of four or more will automatically receive an additional 25 percent discount on SMART fares. The SMART service provides a comfortable business-class experience with amenities such as hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets, and a wide range of food and beverage options available for purchase.

Passengers seeking a first-class experience can choose the one-way PREMIUM fares, starting at $149. PREMIUM class travelers will enjoy exclusive benefits like a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage service, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

At the Brightline Orlando Station, various transportation and mobility options will be provided, including shuttles, Uber rideshare services, and car rentals, tailored to the unique needs of Orlando visitors.

The Brightline Orlando connection will operate 16 daily round trips, with trains departing every hour between Miami and Orlando. Regular service from Orlando to Miami will include stops at all Brightline stations, including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura.

For more information, visit the Brightline website.

