Brightline has unveiled two innovative travel options aimed at enhancing the journey experience for travelers between Orlando and Miami.

The centerpiece of Monday’s announcement is the All-Station Shared Pass, designed to meet the evolving needs of passengers who frequently travel between Orlando and Brightline’s five South Florida stations.

The pass eliminates peak fares throughout the week, delivering cost-effective and hassle-free travel.

“The All-Station Shared Pass is designed for guests who plan to travel frequently between South Florida and Orlando, and want ultimate flexibility to book trips on demand with consistent fare rates and no unexpected fees or blackout dates,” said SVP of Marketing & Commercial Strategy Barbara Drahl. “The pass can be shared to book rides for friends, family, and colleagues, putting guests in control to embark on adventures, business meetings, and cherished family getaways with ease.”

Starting at $1,199 for SMART Service, the All-Station Shared Pass includes:

Expansive Travel Range connecting stations in Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami.

Ample Rides: A total of 12 rides valid for 90 days.

Shareable between friends or family.

SMART or PREMIUM service options.

Predictable Pricing with consistent fare rates and no unexpected fees or blackout dates.

Brightline also introduced the SoFlo Solo Pass, tailored exclusively for South Florida travelers.

With fares starting at just $399 for SMART class, the pass replaces the previous commuter pass and includes 40 rides to be used within a 30-day period.

The SoFlo Solo Pass includes:

Predictable Pricing with consistent fare rates starting under $10 per ride and no unexpected fees or blackout dates.

Station Flexibility now valid for travel between all South Florida stations.

SMART or PREMIUM service options.

Monthly auto-renew savings of 5 percent.

Happy Hour specials and discounts.

All Brightline passes can be purchased on their app or by clicking here.

