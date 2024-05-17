MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline and Special Olympics Florida celebrated the send-off of approximately 180 Special Olympics athletes and their families as they embarked on their journey to the Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games.

Th event took lace at the Brightline MiamiCentral Station, where athletes gathered alongside representatives from Special Olympics Florida and Brightline. The athletes, along with coaches and volunteers, are set to travel to Orlando for the games. Brightline will also transport athletes from Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

The State Summer Games, the largest event on the Special Olympics Florida sports calendar, will feature more than 2,300 athletes from across the state competing in seven different sports over the weekend at the ESPN World of Sports.

Just last month, over 600 athletes competed in the Special Olympics Florida’s South Region Track and Field event for a chance to move on to the state stage.

“For many of these athletes, it’s the first time they’re actually leaving Miami-Dade County,” said Linsey Harris Smith, the Chief Development and Marketing Officer at Special Olympics Florida. “To be able to travel by Brightline and to have this experience is something that they’re going to remember forever.”

South Florida is rooting for our Special Olympic athletes to come back with some gold around their necks.

