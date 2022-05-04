MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline went the extra mile to give a free ride to a South Florida man who spent decades in jail for a murder he did not commit.

7News cameras captured Thomas Raynard James, his arms raised in victory, as he walked into the Brightline station in downtown Miami to a warm welcome, Wednesday afternoon.

The special moment comes a week after a Miami-Dade circuit judge vacated James’ life sentence.

“Emotionally, it was overwhelming,” he said.

Brightline named him an honorary conductor.

“I didn’t expect it to be like this,” he said.

This was Thomas’ first ever ride on Brightline and his first train ride in 32 years.

The trip took him and his family from Miami to Fort Lauderdale.

“It means the world to me for two reasons: they get the chance to do something they haven’t done, and I’m the reason they’re doing it,” he said.

Prosecutors said James was wrongfully convicted in 1991 for the murder of Francis McKinnon in Coral Gables.

After three decades in prison, an eyewitness in the case recanted her statement, saying it was a mistake.

When Thomas was released, he told reporters one of the first things he wanted to do was ride the Brightline.

Ben Porritt, senior vice president of Brightline, said they were honored to grant his wish.

“We’re so glad that you’re free. We’re so glad you’re with your friends and family and that we can host you today, so give it up for Thomas,” said Porritt as those in attendance cheered.

What followed was a trip James will never forget.

“For me, it’s an honor and a pleasure to be able stand right here today,” he said.

Thomas will also be honored at Wednesday night’s Miami Heat game at the FTX Arena, where he will be named honorary captain.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help James with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

