(WSVN) - Brightline announced it will close operations between West Palm Beach and Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Any northbound trips will end in West Palm Beach until the storm passes.

The company said their Tuesday evening northbound departure from Miami will terminate in West Palm Beach.

All other South Florida stations will continue operating as usual.

Full operations are expected to resume after the storm when the company takes a look at the conditions of the tracks.

