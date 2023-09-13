ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline has officially announced the commencement of its service at Orlando International Airport, scheduled to start on September 22, 2023.

The latest expansion will establish a connection between Orlando and South Florida, including popular destinations such as Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.

Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline, expressed his excitement about the expansion in a press release on Wednesday.

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model,” he stated. “We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida. As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app, and reserve a seat now.”

Inaugural rides are now available for booking through the Brightline website at gobrightline.com or by downloading the Brightline app on iOS and Android devices.

To celebrate the launch, Brightline is offering limited-time one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for children. Groups of four or more passengers will automatically enjoy an additional 25% discount on SMART fares.

The SMART service provides a comfortable business-class experience, featuring hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets, and a wide selection of food and beverages available for purchase during the journey.

For those seeking a more luxurious travel experience, one-way PREMIUM fares start at $149. The PREMIUM class offers an enhanced journey with exclusive amenities, including access to a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage services, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the trip.

Brightline has also introduced various promotions tailored to specific customer groups.

Corporate travelers can take advantage of “Brightline for Business,” a dedicated portal offering fixed-rate rides designed to accommodate corporate travel needs.

Starting this fall, students with eligible email domains can receive up to a 25% discount on SMART fares after creating a Brightline account using their active college or university email addresses. Travel advisors can also sign up for information on discounted rates and Brightline plans to introduce commissionable fares in the near future, making it even more convenient for travel professionals to book their clients’ journeys.

By the end of 2023, Brightline aims to be bookable on Global Distribution Systems (GDS), further expanding its accessibility to travelers and travel agencies alike.

