Brickell water main break shuts down SW 8th Street at 2nd Avenue

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood that has shut down a major intersection during rush hour.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene at the corner of Southwest Eighth Street and Second Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: eastbound on S.W. 8th Street and 2nd Avenue is shut down due to a water break in the area. Please utilize alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/8ODTQsVEoA — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 6, 2019

Officials said all easrbound traffic is currently shut down at the intersection due to the rupture. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

