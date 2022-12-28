MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida caretaker accused of child abuse faced a judge.

Odeity Perez-Barrios appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest report, Perez Barrios, 48, is a caretaker at Brickell Heights Preschool.

On Dec. 19, the form states, the child’s mother noticed a hand print on the toddler when she came to pick him up.

The mother took the child to get him checked out, and it was determined he had been hit.

After her arrest on Tuesday, police said, Perez-Barrios confessed that the child would not stay still during a Pull-Up diaper change, and so she used force to keep him on the table.

