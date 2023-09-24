MIAMI (WSVN) - A demolition that was taking place in Miami’s Brickell section was put on hold after a heavy piece debris fell onto the street below.

The slab of the building being demolished collapsed and tumbled to the ground on Saturday in the area of Brickell Avenue and Seventh Street.

Cellphone video posted to social media by Only in Dade captured the moment that the slab came down.

Building inspectors rushed to the site to cease operations.

Area resident Isabella Caetano was shocked by the sudden collapse.

“Wow, that was dangerous,” she said as she watched the video of the collapse. “They have to pay attention, because there’s people walking here. It’s like a really huge area; a lot of people are coming. It’s crazy.”

Fortunately, no one was was hurt at the time of the incident.

The demolition has been paused until a safer plan is put into motion.

An emergency meeting is scheduled to be held Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.