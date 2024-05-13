MIAMI (WSVN) - A cafe in Brickell reopened Monday after a shooting during the weekend triggered concerns among area residents.

Bullets flew inside the Coffee Zone on Brickell Avenue and Southeast 11th Street, Saturday morning.

Surveillance video captured people inside ducking and running out of the business.

The bullets pierced a glass door but no one was hurt.

Local residents who often pass by the place are now worried.

“It made me feel very scared, so maybe, I have to change, but I don’t know where because it is happening everywhere,” Martha Lopez said.

Panorama Tower Management, which has a property near CoffeeZone, released the following statement:

We were shocked by the early Saturday morning incident at CoffeeZone, adjacent to our property. Fortunately, no one was hurt. While this is highly unusual for the area, known for its safety, we are fully cooperating with the police to ensure it remains an isolated incident. The safety and well-being of our residents, staff, and guests continue to be our highest priority.Panorama Tower Management Panorama Tower Management

No arrests have been made.

