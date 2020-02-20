Brickell Avenue Bridge stuck in up position due to mechanical problem

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Brickell Avenue Bridge has encountered technical difficulties that has caused it to be locked into the up position for hours.

Crews are on site addressing the malfunction, which occurred just before 1 p.m., Thursday.

The drawbridge developed mechanical and electrical problems with the span locks, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

As a precaution, the Brickell Avenue Bridge has been closed to traffic in both directions by the City of Miami Police Department.

Drivers are encouraged to use the South Miami Avenue Bridge or the Southwest Second Avenue Bridge as alternate routes.

Crews expect the bridge to remain in the up position for the next several hours.

