KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package found at a South Florida beach prompted a quick response by police.
Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene at Crandon Park near Key Biscayne, Monday afternoon.
7Skyforce hovered over the scene as officers assessed the situation.
According to police, they received a call about a brick of cocaine that washed up on the shore.
Officers are in the process of interviewing a kite-surfer who found the suspicious package.
