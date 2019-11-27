Brentwood Elementary teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have arrested a teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child at Brentwood Elementary School in Miami Gardens.

The arrest occurred at the school located at 3101 NW 191st St., around 1:15 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, 38-year-old Brian Holt, who is a paraprofessional at Brentwood, allegedly touched and caressed a 4-year-old student inappropriately during class.

During the forensic interview, the victim said that Holt reached under the table and started touching and wiggling his hand over her private part, which she refers to as her “pocketbook.”

“It states that he began to touch and wiggle his hand over her clothes on her vagina,” the state prosecutor said in bond court Wednesday. “I don’t think there’s an innocent way that a 38-year-old man would be touching a 4-year-old girl in the middle of class.”

Holt’s attorney, Kristi Kassebaum, insisted in bond court Wednesday that the alleged bad behavior never happened.

“You know what? The reason this is so disturbing to me is, one, you take his credibility in the community, you have a 4-year-old who gets confused and probably lies 15 times a day, and we’re putting a gentleman in jail for this,” Kassebaum said. “What man is gonna teach in school anymore if these are the allegations that they have to go through?”

“I’m confident that after all of this is reviewed that the state attorney will take no further action on these actions,” Kassebaum added.

When Holt is released from jail, he will be placed under house arrest with a GPS monitor.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement saying in part, “As soon as the allegation surfaced, the employee was immediately removed from the school setting and Miami-Dade Schools Police launched an investigation. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this District.”

