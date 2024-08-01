COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is celebrating some students who help out fellow classmates.

Breakthrough Miami held a Teaching Fellow celebration at Ransom Everglades Middle School in Coconut Grove, Wednesday morning.

The event capped off an eight-week program in which some 200 high school and college students taught younger children academic and elective courses.

“This supports scholars a lot, because they get that extra support that they need to be able to reach their goals and know that they’re valued and they’re important,” said student Ebonie Knight. “There’s a lot of people around them who they see and that they don’t see who care for them and want to see them succeed, and it just gives that extra push and that extra support so that they can get there and make those impacts in the world.”

The celebration honored these fellows’ service by inducting them into the Breakthrough Miami Alumni Network.

