WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man from Brazil was arrested after, police said, he pointed a green laser at two airplanes from a hotel in West Miami-Dade.

Francisco Teixeira appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Gisela Cardonne Ely, Thursday morning.

“You’re charged with misuse of a laser device,” said the judge.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 45-year-old suspect attempted to cause Christmas Day chaos for airlines pilots, putting passengers and crews at risk.

“You cannot have in your possession any laser guns or toys,” said Cardonne Ely.

Miami-Dade Police responded on Wednesday to the La Quinta Inn at 7401 NW 36th St.

An officer began an investigation at the nearby Aloft Hotel near La Quinta when they received a call of concern.

Once the officer got there, the arrest report states, he “observed a green laser light being pointed at two separate airplanes in flight.”

The caller, the arrest report states, was “an American Airlines pilot (witness), who advised that he personally observed the green laser being directed at the aircraft and other planes in the vicinity.”

Officers canvassed the area to locate the source of the laser. Detectives found Teixeira in room 129 of La Quinta Inn and arrested him.

Since Teixeira does not speak English, he was read his Miranda rights in Portuguese, then taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A translator helped the suspect in court Thursday.

“Do you have any local ties in the Miami area or not?” said Cardonne Ely.

“Do you mean a friend?” said Teixeira.

“Family,” said Cardonne Ely.

“I do have a friend that I know, yes,” said Teixeira.

With no local family ties and no understanding as to why someone would do this, Cardonne Ely set Teixeira’s bond at $1,500.

