MIAMI (WSVN) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade brought back a festive tradition ahead of the holiday season.

The organization opened their annual Christmas tree lot for its 75th year along Southwest 32nd Avenue and 28th Street in Miami.

Santa took some time to stop by, visiting families as they picked out fresh first and poinsettias to decorate.

“All of the proceeds that we raise here go right back to programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, the president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. “So whenever school’s close, we’re open. Parents leave their kids with us and they trust us to take care of them and help them grow. They’re our future.”

The lot will be open throughout the holiday season, including Thanksgiving morning and all day on Black Friday.

