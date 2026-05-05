MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade celebrated the 15th annual “Claws for Kids” fundraising luncheon on Monday.

Guests cracked open new opportunities as they ate some tasty food at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach.

The annual event aims to raise money for the organization which will go toward after school activities for educational, athletic and mentoring programs that will benefit thousands of local children.

Longtime supporters say the event is now more important than ever.

“With everyone having more and more trouble with affordability. Many families, both parents, having to work, they’re not there when the kids get out of school. And the Boys & Girls Clubs fills that void. They can go to the Boys & Girls Clubs, have a safe place, be with other kids, have sports, education, and then get back home later in the day,” said Andrew Ansin, CEO of Sunbeam Development & Television.

Channel 7’s Belkys Nerey served as the emcee of the event and said she had a great time working for a good cause.

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