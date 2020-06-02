Boys & Girls Clubs buys gift cards for 100 families after donation from T-Mobile

MIAMI (WSVN) - One hundred families in Miami-Dade County struggling during the coronavirus pandemic received a helping hand from T-Mobile and the Boys & Girls Clubs.

After the telecommunications company donated $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, the Boys & Girls Club used the money to buy Publix gift cards worth $200 each and then delivered them to the families.

7News cameras captured staffers with the Boys & Girls Club personally delivering the gift cards to a family in Miami, Tuesday.

“The times are very tough, the situations that are going on now, so it’s perfect for us,” said recipient Rosa Fernandez Campas.

The organization said this is a great opportunity to help those who have lost jobs or need a little extra help to get by during this period of uncertainty.

