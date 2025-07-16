MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy somehow managed to fend off three men in an abduction attempt in Miami Gardens, a terrifying close call that has left residents on edge and triggered a search for the subjects.

The attempted kidnapping on June 28 has left parents who live in the neighborhood rattled.

“Completely shocked, ’cause this is a really safe neighborhood,” said an area resident who identified himself as Isaiah. “We try to allow the children to go out and play and foster, like, a friendly community, so to have something hit so close to home, or almost hit, is a little bit shocking, a little bit scary as a parent.”

According to Miami Gardens Police, the victim was running down his street, near Northwest 13th Court and 208th Street, when at around 8:30 p.m., the subjects called him across the street and said they were going to kidnap him.

The boy told police one of the men had a zip tie and tried to restrain his hand, but he was able to get away by pushing and punching back. The child then ran home.

Now detectives need the public’s help to find the three men. On Tuesday, Miami Gardens Police released a sketch of two of the men, believed to be 18 years old.

Investigators said the third subject, not pictured, is 30 years old.

Some parents in the neighborhood learned the news for the first time on Wednesday.

“If we would have known earlier, then maybe we could have helped to catch this person or just protect our children,” said Isaiah.

Now parents like Isaiah are keeping a close watch.

“Just keep an eye out for your children, teach them practices to prevent kidnappings and teach them to also be vigilant,” he said.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.