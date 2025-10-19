CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The stars aligned for an unforgettable night at the “Wild About Kids” gala for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

The 17th annual “Wild About Kids” was held at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel, Saturday night.

The interstellar-themed black-tie “Galaxia” event featured live performances, dancing, dinner and a silent auction to help raise funds that would be used to help Miami-Dade’s youth.

“This event is really supporting the core programs that we provide, which is our educational after-school programs, our homework assistance, our arts, our socials, all these programs that we do, our step program, our sports programs, summer camps, whenever school’s out, we’re open and that’s what it’s all about,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, the president for Miami-Dade Boys & Girls Club.

7News’ Belkys Nerey and Lynn Martinez served as emcees for the gala.

The Boys and Girls Club serves over 2,000 kids on a daily basic with programs that help children find their potential as well as assist them on becoming responsible, caring and productive.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.