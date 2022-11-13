CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade held a fundraising event in Coral Gables this weekend.

The organization hosted its 14th annual Wild About Kids Gala at the Biltmore Hotel, Saturday night.

The black-tie event, featuring a tropical forest theme, opened with a cocktail reception and included a silent auction and a three-course dinner.

Money raised at the gala will go toward programs within the clubs, such as tutoring, arts and crafts, mentoring and athletics.

“Today’s an exciting night here. We’re back with the gala; we haven’t had a gala in a few years,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. “We’re excited to be back and be here at this sold-out event for the Boys and Girls Clubs.”

Sunbeam’s CEO Andy Ansin was at the event giving back to the community.

“Channel 7 and the Ansin Foundation have been proud sponsors for many years,” said Ansin. “We’re delighted with the work that the organization does with the community, particularly with the kids helping them after school, teaching them sports and keeping them engaged.”

